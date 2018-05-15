PD: Man assaulted pedestrian following Phoenix crash

According to Phoenix police, 61-year-old Jerry Zeaman was crossing the intersection when he nearly collided with 19-year-old Mark Godinez, (Pictured) who was driving.(Source: MCSO)

A Phoenix man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he assaulted a pedestrian following a crash that occurred earlier this month.

The incident occurred back on May 5, near the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to Phoenix police, 61-year-old Jerry Zeaman was crossing the intersection when he collided with 19-year-old Mark Godinez, who was driving.

Witnesses told officers that both men had exchanged words when Godinez parked his car and physically assaulted Zeaman.

Godinez fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

Zeaman was transported to the hospital where he died a day after the incident.

Police located Godinez at a nearby grocery store.

During police's interview with Godinez, he admitted that he was involved in the altercation with Zeaman.

Godinez told police that he punched the victim multiple times. He also admitted that he did not call 911 following the altercation.

Godinez was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail where he is facing charges of manslaughter.

