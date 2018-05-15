GCSO: 2 students arrested, accused of planning shooting at graduation in Miami, Arizona

The Gila County Sheriff's Office arrested two students who were allegedly planning to shoot attendees at an eight-grade graduation at a school graduation ceremony. (Source: Gila County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement and school staff thwarted an alleged shooting at an upcoming Miami, Arizona graduation ceremony, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

Two students were planning to shoot attendees at the upcoming eighth-grade graduation ceremony at the Miami Junior/Senior High School, said Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd in a news release.

After the principal received information on the threat, the Gila County Sheriff's Office was informed.

An investigation was conducted by the sheriff's office and two juveniles were arrested. They were charged with threats and intimidation and interfering with an educational institution, said Shepherd.

"The sheriff's office is committed to continuing an aggressive stance on school violence and to ensure the safety of students and staff," said Shepherd.

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be released when it becomes available.

Shepherd thanked the staff of Miami Junior/Senior High School for their prompt response in dealing with the situation and quickly reporting it to law enforcement.

