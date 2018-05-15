Woman receives organs from Phoenix teen killed in crash

Drey promised to keep Elzy's story alive so she went back to her high school. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car crash took the life of a Valley high school student but since she was an organ donor, she was able to help a dying woman.

"She was always so sweet and loving, always making us laugh with her jokes," said Alejandra Robles, Zakiyyah's friend.

But that's not where Zakiyyah's story ends.

Jessica Drey has been battling Type 1 diabetes since she was a little girl. Her kidneys and pancreas began to fail a few years ago. She was on the donor list for more than a year. She twice got calls but the organs were not a match.

"When the third phone call came in, I was excited but also scared that it was going to get canceled again," Drey said.

But this time it was a match.

"There are not enough words to express how thankful I am. How do you thank someone for saving your life?" Drey said.

Zakiyyah became an organ donor through her high school program.

Drey promised to keep Zakiyyah's story alive so she went back to her high school.

"It's been amazing to be in the same place that she was, to walk the halls that she walked, to meet her teachers and friends," Drey said.

"I always wondered who got Zakiyyah's organs. Who was this person? Was she glad Zakiyyah was a donor so it was really nice to hear her story," Robles said.

