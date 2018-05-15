2 killed, 6 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on SR 347 south of Phoenix

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. and the highway was closed at Riggs Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than a dozen emergency service vehicles were at the scene on the freeway near Riggs Road on Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are dead and six others, including two kids and two teens, were sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash on SR 347 south of Phoenix Monday night.

More than a dozen emergency service vehicles were at the scene on the freeway near Riggs Road on Monday night.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. and the highway was closed at Riggs Road and, for a couple hours, at Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Hyundai sedan was northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Chrysler 300.

The wrong-way driver, 70-year-old Karen Ankiewicz of Sun City West, and the driver of the Chrysler 300, 26-year-old Julissa Torres of Maricopa, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS said three additional passengers in the Chrysler 300, a 26-year-old man, a 4-year-old child and 1-year-old child were transported to a local hospital.

The 26-year-old man and 4-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the 1-year-old was evaluated and released.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way Drivers]

A third vehicle struck the Chrysler 300 following the initial collision with the wrong-way vehicle.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, and his passengers, a 13-year-old teen and a 15-year-old teen, were transported to a local hospital, DPS said. The 57-year-old and 13-year-old were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries while the 15-year-old was treated and released.

At this time it's unknown if impairment or a medical issue were factors regarding the wrong-way driver. DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

ICYMI: SR 347 SB has reopened. NB lanes were unaffected by an overnight closure for a crash near Riggs Road. pic.twitter.com/nViRLQQFZc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2018

REMINDER: SR 347 SB is CLOSED at I-10 and Riggs Road. Drivers can take I-10 to Casa Blanca Road to access Maricopa. I-10 EB road work restrictions near Casa Blanca have been lifted to allow for traffic. pic.twitter.com/VMvNuGbdq0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2018

SR 347 SB: The highway is CLOSED at I-10 and Riggs Road. Drivers should find alternate routes to Maricopa. There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/bp6RfWcrNO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2018

UPDATE: SR 347 SB has been closed at I-10 for a crash near Riggs Road. https://t.co/IptYUrlGYa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.