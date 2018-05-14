SUSD school board president suing over parody campaign site

The creator of the site does not want to reveal his identity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After conflict of interest allegations at a local school district, one Valley man said he decided to start a website mocking their school board president. Now, that president is suing over the website.

The site is called "Perleberg For SUSD." The subject of the site and its accompanying Twitter page, Scottsdale Unified School District board president Barbara Perleberg, has filed a "false light" complaint in Superior Court, asking for $1.5 million in damages.

The voice behind the website asked us to conceal his real voice and identity. He said he has family and friends who work for SUSD and have been adversely affected by the decisions made by the district and governing board.

"I hope people will read the site and then laugh at the stupidity of what is written about," the man said. He calls himself Gabriel Allon. "And then I hope it will bring their attention to the district so we have any opportunity to get rid of the idiots that are killing the district."

Allon said he set up the parody site three weeks ago.

"Their inability to apologize for what they've done to constituents in the district really pushed me over the edge," Allon said.

He added that he thinks the lawsuit is meant to intimidate and dissuade public participation.

"Anyone who criticizes them gets a threatening letter from an attorney," Allon said. "They're quick to bully but I don't think they like somebody parodying them or making fun of them."

Allon said he had no traffic before the lawsuit, but now, he's getting hundreds of hits.

"I believe it's my right under the Constitution to create a parody site of a publicly elected official," he said.

Perleberg sent us a statement saying:

Thank you for your inquiry, however I have no comment regarding this matter.

In the lawsuit, she lists the defendant as the "unknown purchaser(s) of the domain name."

"If I get served with the lawsuit then I'll respond," Allon said. "I will turn it over to my counsel and I'm sure they will act appropriately to defend my rights."

