Poll: Arizona voters support ObamaCare, split on Trump's job performance

Republican candidates in Arizona running on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act do so at their own peril, according to a poll released Monday. 

The survey, conducted by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, shows 33 percent of registered voters were more likely to vote for politicians who support scrapping ObamaCare compared to 46 percent who say they're less likely. 

A majority of Arizonans also want to keep the current health law in place and would blame Republicans for health premiums increasing, according to the Democratic-leaning firm

In addition, it appears Arizona voters are nearly split on President Donald Trump's job performance. 

Forty-six percent of Arizona voters say they approve of the president's job performance with 50 percent saying they do not.

The firm questioned 525 registered voters May 9-10 using automated telephone interviews, which are not as accurate as in-person interviews. 

The margin of error is +/- 4.2 percent. 

