Poll: Arizona voters support ObamaCare, split on Trump's job performance

According to a left-leaning poll, Arizonans support Obamacare and are split on the performance of President Trump. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Republican candidates in Arizona running on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act do so at their own peril, according to a poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, shows 33 percent of registered voters were more likely to vote for politicians who support scrapping ObamaCare compared to 46 percent who say they're less likely.

A majority of Arizonans also want to keep the current health law in place and would blame Republicans for health premiums increasing, according to the Democratic-leaning firm.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

In addition, it appears Arizona voters are nearly split on President Donald Trump's job performance.

Forty-six percent of Arizona voters say they approve of the president's job performance with 50 percent saying they do not.

The firm questioned 525 registered voters May 9-10 using automated telephone interviews, which are not as accurate as in-person interviews.

The margin of error is +/- 4.2 percent.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.