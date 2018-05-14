Phoenix bridal shop closes unexpectedly, customers concerned about orders

Some customers claimed they received a text message from the owner saying she was filing for bankruptcy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some soon-to-be brides worry their big day has been ruined after a Phoenix bridal shop closed unexpectedly. The women say they’re receiving little to no communication from the owner of Pearl Bridal.

“I started freaking out immediately,” said bride-to-be Michelle McCrillis. “What is going on? Is this a scam?”

A sign posted outside the shop says it would open Monday after air conditioning repairs during the weekend, but the gates remain locked.

Many customers complained Monday their phone calls were not being returned. Some customers claimed they received a text message from the owner saying she was filing for bankruptcy. Others said they were asked to provide an address for shipping. Some women said they had not received any communication.

“The troubles in the shop started the past few months when I became ill and had to deliver my baby two months premature,” the notice reads. “Unfortunately many brides went onto our social media and wrote bad reviews for their dresses coming very close to their weddings. (Which is understandable, your wedding is a very important day and it is very frustrating receiving your bridal gown close to your wedding date). But, in return, this made our shop very slow over the past few weeks.”

By Monday afternoon, an additional message posted, reading:

“We will contact everyone who has a dress, this will take a while to go through all of the orders and we will keep all updates on our website.”

Some customers are skeptical because they said they had already heard too many excuses.

“That the lace was back-ordered, that the designer was in the hospital,” said Jennifer Cuevas.

“This took me months to get,” says Rubeena Malik.

She says it will be difficult to find a dress off-the-rack before her wedding Sunday.

According to corporate filings, Pearl Bridal is registered to Erica Miltenberger. Calls to numbers associated with Pearl Bridal were not returned. It is unclear how many customers have not received their items.

By Monday afternoon, customer Michelle McCrillis informed Arizona's Family the owner had texted her a tracking number to show the dress had shipped.

