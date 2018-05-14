Arizona sports fans, teams weigh in on sports betting legalization ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports betting in all 50 states has the sports world talking. While Arizona has yet to legalize the practice, local teams could soon be playing in a town where wagering on the game is legal, right down the road.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough addressed the matter while introducing new coach Igor Kokoskov. McDonough offered his opinion, not an official statement from the organization.

"I think the more standardize that is, the better," McDonough said. "It's something I think at the NBA level we're insulated from or unaware of what goes on. But at the same time, if it's an additional revenue stream for the league for teams, and it gives fans a safe, regulated way to wager on games then that makes sense to me but again, that's just my opinion."

At Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks welcomed the Brewers on Monday night. Fans said they didn’t seem to have an issue with legalizing sports betting. Manager Torey Lovullo offered his thoughts on the story.

“A lot of people put some thought into it and had tremendous perspective about why they should and should not,” said Lovullo. “The fact that it’s been approved is obviously gonna change things. But from inside of my world and where I’m at sitting in the clubhouse, it’s not going to change how I manage a game and it’s not going to change how I’m looking at a game. I don’t think the players have any thoughts about that. Look, know we all have different ways and we spent time with the NCAA pools in and have fun with the Kentucky Derbys, and stuff like that. I know that people wager all the time inside of their daily life, so hopefully, they can manage it. That's the most important thing.”

All four major sports issued statements on the ruling about preserving the integrity of their game with the NFL discussing working with Congress on strict regulation.

