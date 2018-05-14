ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches

ADOT says you have two years to switch over but if you wait too long, that could be a problem. (Source: 3TV)

The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards. (Source: 3TV)

you're required to make an appointment at your local MVD office to get your new ID so don't try just walking in. (Source: 3TV)

If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, you won't be able to get through TSA checkpoints. (Source: 3TV)

Greeting a loved one at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport can sometimes knock you off your feet.

But listen up, your flying days may be coming to an end when trying to pass through airport security. Doug Nick is a spokesman for ADOT, the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, when you go through TSA, they're not going to accept the standard license," he said.

[RELATED: MVD urges Arizonans to consider getting Voluntary Travel ID]

Nick says the agency is doing its best to alert people now that they need to trade in their old driver's license for a new and federally approved one. And if you don't do it by October 2020, then Nick says you won't be allowed through TSA checkpoints.

[RELATED: Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until Oct. 1, 2020]

"This is a nationwide issue. This isn't simply an Arizona problem," he said.

About a decade ago, Arizona lawmakers decided not to comply with a new federally approved ID when it first came into existence. However, Arizona is now on board with the idea and has been given time to convince people like Wayne Miller to switch.

"I'm surprised they waited until now to do it. Nevada had done it earlier," he said.

Three years ago, Arizona even started issuing driver's licenses saying the ID wasn't for federal identification, which is fine if you don't ever plan on flying.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

But if you want to fly, not surprisingly, the new IDs will cost you money and time.

In fact, you're required to make an appointment at your local MVD office to get your new ID so don't try just walking in.

Then, you'll then have to pay $25 for it. When you get your new ID, Nick says you'll notice some subtle changes.

"It does have the gold star which is the visual cue to the TSA," he said.

The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards.

And, you'll have to renew every eight years.

Some travelers like Jordan Levine, have already made the switch.

"I just got a new driver's license last weekend, I went to the DMV," said Levine.

ADOT says you have two years to switch over but if you wait too long, that could be a problem.

Remember getting the new ID is by appointment only and if you think MVD lines are long now, Nick says get ready.

"We want to get the word out as soon as possible so we don't have a rush sometime in late summer or early fall of 2020. We want to have more of a steady flow of customers converting to this throughout the next couple of years rather than having that huge push at the last minute," he said.

The only way to avoid getting the new license and paying $25 is to use your passport. If you have a passport, you're already set and good to go.

Click here for additional information regarding the new Arizona Voluntary Travel ID.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.