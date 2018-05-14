ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches

Posted: Updated:
If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, you won't be able to get through TSA checkpoints. (Source: 3TV) If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, you won't be able to get through TSA checkpoints. (Source: 3TV)
you're required to make an appointment at your local MVD office to get your new ID so don't try just walking in. (Source: 3TV) you're required to make an appointment at your local MVD office to get your new ID so don't try just walking in. (Source: 3TV)
The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards. (Source: 3TV) The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards. (Source: 3TV)
ADOT says you have two years to switch over but if you wait too long, that could be a problem. (Source: 3TV) ADOT says you have two years to switch over but if you wait too long, that could be a problem. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Greeting a loved one at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport can sometimes knock you off your feet.

But listen up, your flying days may be coming to an end when trying to pass through airport security. Doug Nick is a spokesman for ADOT, the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"If you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020, when you go through TSA, they're not going to accept the standard license," he said.

[RELATED: MVD urges Arizonans to consider getting Voluntary Travel ID]

Nick says the agency is doing its best to alert people now that they need to trade in their old driver's license for a new and federally approved one. And if you don't do it by October 2020, then Nick says you won't be allowed through TSA checkpoints.

[RELATED: Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until Oct. 1, 2020]

"This is a nationwide issue. This isn't simply an Arizona problem," he said.

About a decade ago, Arizona lawmakers decided not to comply with a new federally approved ID when it first came into existence. However, Arizona is now on board with the idea and has been given time to convince people like Wayne Miller to switch.

"I'm surprised they waited until now to do it. Nevada had done it earlier," he said.

Three years ago, Arizona even started issuing driver's licenses saying the ID wasn't for federal identification, which is fine if you don't ever plan on flying.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

But if you want to fly, not surprisingly, the new IDs will cost you money and time.

In fact, you're required to make an appointment at your local MVD office to get your new ID so don't try just walking in.

Then, you'll then have to pay $25 for it. When you get your new ID, Nick says you'll notice some subtle changes.

"It does have the gold star which is the visual cue to the TSA," he said.

The gold star in the upper right corner tells TSA that it's the new travel ID and that it meets tougher security standards.

And, you'll have to renew every eight years.

Some travelers like Jordan Levine, have already made the switch.

"I just got a new driver's license last weekend, I went to the DMV," said Levine.

ADOT says you have two years to switch over but if you wait too long, that could be a problem.

Remember getting the new ID is by appointment only and if you think MVD lines are long now, Nick says get ready.

"We want to get the word out as soon as possible so we don't have a rush sometime in late summer or early fall of 2020. We want to have more of a steady flow of customers converting to this throughout the next couple of years rather than having that huge push at the last minute," he said.

The only way to avoid getting the new license and paying $25 is to use your passport. If you have a passport, you're already set and good to go.

Click here for additional information regarding the new Arizona Voluntary Travel ID.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side