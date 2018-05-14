PD: Knife-wielding man shot after attacking cop out of hospital and in jail

Police say they have booked the suspect in an early morning officer-involved shooting the day after Cinco de Mayo.

Steven Patrick Scheuer, 49, was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on police and resisting arrest, the Phoenix Police Department said Monday.

Sgt. Johnathan Howard also released the name of the officer involved in the shooting -- Jennifer Malone.

The shooting happened in the area of 40th and Missouri avenues late the night of Saturday, May 5.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Suspect injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix]

It started with a call from a woman reporting that her relative, later identified as Scheuer, was on drugs and hallucinating. She was concerned that he might have an issue with people who were having a party nearby.

Malone and another spoke with the man, saying he was compliant and had agreed to stay at his home.

That did not happen.

Scheuer’s female relative called 911 again about 90 minutes after the first call.

This time she said Scheuer had armed himself with a staple gun and a knife and was now roaming the neighborhood.

Malone and her partner went back to the scene, finding Scheuer in a nearby alley.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Scheuer attacked Malone with a knife.

She pushed him back and then shot him.

Scheuer charged the officers a second time, according to the Phoenix Police Department, but they could now see that he was no longer armed and were able to detain him after a short struggle.

Neither Malone nor her partner was injured in the confrontation.

Malone, 24, has been with PPD for two years. She was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her weapon.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer involved shootings in 2018]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.