Man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2016 shooting outside Phoenix apartments

The man who shot and killed a man who was parked outside a home during a party nearly two years ago will spend the next two decades in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced the sentence for Charles Lott III Monday.

Lott was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Allen Price on June 17, 2016.

The security guard for a Phoenix apartment complex discovered Price. He had been shot several times in the upper body and head. He died before police arrived on the scene.

Investigators learned Price had dropped off his girlfriend at a party across the street from the apartment complex.

“Price was not comfortable leaving his girlfriend at the location and stayed parked outside,” MCAO spokeswoman Amanda Jacinto explained in a news release announcing Lott’s 20-year prison sentence. “According to witnesses, Lott who was at the party, said that he did not want a stranger outside his family member’s home and Price needed to leave.”

Price did not leave.

Jacinto said witnesses saw Lott “angrily pacing with a gun” before he went outside.

“People inside the home then heard multiple gunshots,” she continued. “Price appeared to have tried to run away by jumping over a fence leading to the apartment complex nearby.”

“Today’s sentence underscores that the unjustified and senseless taking of Allen Price Jr.’s life did not go unpunished,” Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in the news release. “May Charles Lott III reflect every day of his 20-year sentence on the pain and loss he inflicted and may Allen’s family find peace and healing in the years to come.”

