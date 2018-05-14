PD: Deadly shooting in Prescott stemmed from abuse allegation, Louisiana man arrested

A Louisiana man is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and sexual abuse after a confrontation in Prescott ended in gunfire.

According to the Peoria Police Department, it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Chris Scoggins, 44, who had been shot “several times,” and Michael Ryan, 39, who was being detained by civilians.

Officer David Fuller of the Prescott Police Department said detectives learned Ryan was in town with a group of motorcyclists from Phoenix.

“The victim confronted Ryan about a report of him touching a female member of the motorcycle group inappropriately,” Fuller explained in a media alert. “During the confrontation Ryan presented a handgun and shot the victim several times.”

Scoggins, who was from Surprise, was pronounced dead at Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Fuller did not immediately provide any information about what prompted the four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

