As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, May 14

Motivational Monday: The Body Lab

A Body Lab trainer will show viewers the workout that Meghan Markle is doing to get royal wedding ready. Meghan Markle has publicly stated that she is using Lagree Fitness to get ready for her big day. Lagree Fitness is taught at The Body Lab.

For more information: http://thebodylabus.com/

The Body Lab-Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85055

Phone: (602) 840-2885

Body Lab- Camelback Village Center

4414 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (602) 840-2885

Receive Half-Off Voucher to Wet 'N' Wild and Free Brisket Sandwich at Famous Dave's by Dropping Off Case of Bottled Water May 4 through May 20th

Ford Motor Company, Wet 'N' Wild Phoenix and Valley-based Famous Dave's have teamed up with The Salvation Army to launch the 6th annual Fill an F-150 Bottled Water Drive, taking place May 4 through May 20, 2018.

All 13 Metro Phoenix-area Ford dealerships and four Valley Famous Dave's restaurants are collecting cases of water to support The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad, which was launched to provide hydration, respite and safety information to those in need at heat relief stations in Metro Phoenix on days with excessive heat warnings. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, approximately 1,300 weather-related deaths from exposure to heat occurred in Arizona between 2005-2015.

Wet 'N' Wild Phoenix will provide a half -off any day general admission coupon (good for up to four admissions) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) at any metro Phoenix-area Ford dealership or Valley Famous Dave's restaurant. The discounted daily admission coupon is redeemable during the 2018 season. In addition, Valley Famous Dave's will provide a coupon for one free brisket sandwich redeemable through August 2018 (limit of one coupon per person; must donate 1 case of 24 or more bottles). Quantities for both offers are limited.

For more information: http://www.famousdavesbbq.com/social

Four Famous Dave's Locations

SanTan Village

2206 E. Williams Field Rd.

Suite 101

(Near the Harkins Theater)

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone: 480-722-2781

Chandler

3250 W. Frye Road

(South side of Chandler Fashion Center)

Chandler, AZ, 85226

Phone: (480) 782-1212

Peoria

16148 N. 83rd Avenue

(Across the street from Peoria Sports Complex)

Peoria, AZ 85382

Phone: (623) 979-3706

Mesa Riverview

1011 N. Dobson Rd. (In front of Bass Pro Shops)

Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: (480) 615-1444

Arizona Restaurant Week's Spring Restaurant Week Returns

The Arizona Restaurant Association's Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) returns with dining specials around the state from May 18-27. The 2018 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week features 10 days of showcasing local chefs' creative culinary "chops" with three-course, prix-fixe menus for just $33 or $44 per person.

Diners can also view a complete list of restaurants participating in Spring Restaurant Week online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com as new restaurants' menus will be uploaded soon and continually added.

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

*Friday, May 18th through Sunday, May 27th

*Restaurants offer a limited menu for either $33 or $44 per person

*The individual restaurants determine pricing and menu items

For more information: www.arizonarestaurantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/

Ladera Taverna y Cocina

8729 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85020

Website: https://www.laderaphx.com/

Phone: (602) 606-2258

Lon's at the Hermosa Inn

5532 N. Palo Crisit Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 5253

Website: https://www.hermosainn.com/lons/

Phone: (844) 423-3981

5 things first-time homebuyers should know before purchasing a house

LendingTree ranked the best big cities for first-time homebuyers. Phoenix was near the bottom of the list! We were ranked 74th out of 100 large cities for people house-hunting for the first time.

Buying that first home is getting harder and harder as lack of inventory and rising interest rates continue to squeeze the market. From long credit waits to fierce bidding wars, if you don't know what to expect, the homebuying process can be taxing. If you're a novice, that inexperience can cost you money too! Phoenix realtor David Newman shares the 5 things people should know before trying to buy their first home.

Q: WHY IS IT SO DIFFICULT FOR FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS RIGHT NOW IN PHOENIX?

LendingTree recently ranked Phoenix as one of the worst large cities for first-time homebuyers.

They looked at factors like average down payments and the number of homes for sale that a family making the median-income can afford.

In Phoenix, home prices continue to outpace wages.

On average, home prices in Phoenix jumped 7% in the past year, but even more for traditionally "affordable" zip codes since there are so many millennials getting into the housing market, but not enough supply of starter homes.

Q: YOU HAVE FIVE THINGS FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS SHOULD KNOW BEFORE JUMPING INTO THE REAL ESTATE MARKET. WHAT'S NUMBER ONE?

Get started!

One of the biggest mistakes I see first-time homebuyers make is they get their financing in order and research houses, but never buy because they get bogged down in the details or get scared.

Don't overthink it! Find a good realtor who can worry about the details and buy a home.

In my experience, the list of people who regret not buying a house is much longer than the list of people who regret buying a home.

Q: YOUR NEXT TIP IS TO BUY WITHIN YOUR MEANS. EXPLAIN THAT.

Figure out what you can afford. Don't overextend yourself.

The homes that aren't super expensive are the ones that are appreciating the fastest.

Sticking to your budget, or even the lower end of your price range, will be a sound investment now and in the future.

Q: YOU SAY DON'T BUY FOR TOMORROW, BUY FOR TODAY?

Many first-time buyers want to buy their forever home.

But on average, people sell after seven years. Instead of trying to find the perfect home for the life you want 15 or 20 years from now, buy the home that fits the phase of life you are in right now.

Q: ANOTHER TIP YOU HAVE: DETERMINE WHAT YOU ACTUALLY CARE ABOUT?

This can be harder than it seems, but it's often the first thing we ask our buyers at the Gluch Group.

You need to ask yourself what do I care about more, location or the condition of a home?

The answer is going to drive your search.

Once you've answered that question, stick to it as best you can. Don't be seduced by a brand-new house that's not in a neighborhood you like or when it's an hour-long commute to work. In the end, you will not be happy with that purchase.

Q: BUT ON THE FLIP SIDE, YOU SAY BE FLEXIBLE?

We are always telling our clients at the Gluch Group that buying a house is a process, not an event.

The clearer your checklist for what makes a good house, the better, but you also have to be flexible. Knowing what is important to you will help you figure out how to rank those priorities as well.

For more information on realtor David Newman: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/associate/180-a-813-4039191/david-newman

Queen of Clean: DIY Pest Control

Out you miserable bug! How to safely and easily catch and remove a scorpion inside your home - you won't believe how easy and safe it is!! Also keeping scorpions out of your beds, dealing with ants, roaches and other pests.

To read more: http://queenofclean.com/video-category/diy-pest-control/

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page:

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

AC Scams

For more consumer protection tips visit the Arizona Attorney General's Office website at www.azag.gov. If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General's website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer



Throw a Royal Viewing Party

Jasmine Brett Stringer / Lifestyle Blogger

Website: http://carpediemwithjasmine.com/

