FD: Man injured following 2-vehicle crash in south Phoenix

One man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in south Phoenix Monday morning.

Crews with the Tempe and Phoenix fire departments responded to the accident at 40th Street and University Drive.

Phoenix fire said that one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Crews evaluated two people on the scene, one of whom refused transportation.

A 21-year-old man was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

