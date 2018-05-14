FD: Man suffers burns following south Phoenix house fire

One person was transported to the nearest hospital following a house fire in south Phoenix Monday morning.

The fire occurred near the area of 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

[RAW VIDEO: House engulfed in flames in south Phoenix]

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters arrived and found the front of the house engulfed in flame and a man outside with a burn to one of his hands.

The man told firefighters that he was alerted to the fire when he smelled smoke.

Crews balanced to a first alarm as a precaution when the fire seemed like it would spread to the house to the west, Phoenix fire said.

Fire crews were able to fight the fire back and prevented it from spreading to other houses.

The man is being treated for his injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital.

