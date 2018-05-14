Sept 4 trial date for women accused of damaging Tempe mosque

Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51, (left) and Tahnee Gonzales, 32, both charged with third-degree burglary after they filmed themselves stealing from a Tempe mosque. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Unless they accept a plea agreement soon, two women who filmed themselves using hate speech and removing flyers and pamphlets from a Tempe mosque will stand trial in early September.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Women accused of posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from mosque out of jail]

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer were arrested March 15 and indicted a week later.

They were charged with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage for entering the Islamic Community Center of Tempe and removing various items.

[VIDEO: Women who recorded themselves ridiculing Muslims released from jail]

The women are accused of publishing a Facebook Live video of about 20 minutes, showing one filming the other walking around the mosque property with three children and removing posters, brochures and other materials.

[RELATED: Women indicted after hate-filled video recorded at mosque]

In the video, the 32-year-old Gonzales and 51-year-old Dauenhauer are seen ranting against Islam and Muslims as “devil-Satan worshippers” who “hate America.”

The women pleaded not guilty on March 28.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.