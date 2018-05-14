MCSO: Man dies following shooting near Apache Junction

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left a man dead near Apache Junction.

According to MCSO, they responded to a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. near the area of Signal Butte Road and University Drive.

When MCSO deputies arrived on the scene, they located the man at a home with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MCSO's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and are working on a suspect description.

