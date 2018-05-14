PD: Man dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

A man has died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 17th and Glendale avenues.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the pedestrian, later identified as 46-year-old Clifford Yazzie, was either attempting to cross west Glendale Avenue or stumbled into the roadway when he was struck by a car driving eastbound.

Yazzie was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police said the driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment

The crash is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.