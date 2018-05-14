25-year-old man shot, in critical condition, Phoenix police say

Police believe the victim and the shooter know each other. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in north Phoenix on Sunday night.

It happened near Fifth Street and Hatcher Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue.

Officers said the 25-year-old was shot in the midsection.

Police believe the victim and the shooter know each other.

Officers are working to find the suspect, police said.

The victim is homeless.

An investigation is underway.

