Prescott Valley family heartbroken after Viewpoint Fire destroys entire property

The Viewpoint Fire is now 95 percent contained after burning 5,600 acres, but that fire tore through several homes including the Holgate family’s brand new property.

“It was our home and now it’s destroyed,” said Ken Holgate.

Just three weeks into their new chapter in Prescott Valley, the Viewpoint Fire put a stop to a dream Ken and Jessica Holgate had spent years saving for.

“We saw the flames coming over and so we gotta get out… and I thought we were going to be able to come back. I thought it was going to be OK,” said Ken.

“It… still hits me every day,” said Jessica.

The Holgates had just bought this land and were living in three trailers while they built their new home until the Viewpoint Fire came roaring through, leaving complete devastation.

The family says it was inside one of their son’s trailers where they had all of their sentimental items like grandma’s cooking recipes and all sorts of books. An old National Geographic article and pages of their Harry Potter hard book collection were left scattered and charred in front.

Their two sons had just spent money remodeling their trailers while helping their parents get ready to install electricity on the property this week, but with only two of the trailers insured and no insurance for everything inside of them, they’re at a total loss.

“Not having the tools to rebuild my family…and keep my family safe is terrible. I just… don’t know what to do,” said Ken.

With tears in their eyes, they expressed gratitude for making it out alive with their kids and animals, now hoping their quaint family property will be their dream home someday. That faith can’t be destroyed.

“It wasn’t great, but it was golden for us,” said Ken.

If you would like to donate to the Holgate family, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

