PD: Mesa man admitted shooting girlfriend in the eye, gave conflicting stories

A Mesa man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the eye over the weekend, but how the shooting happened still is not entirely clear.

According to police, Martin Charley Larney admitted shooting his girlfriend but claimed it was an accident. Investigators say he changed the details of his story multiple times, giving them three different versions of what happened.

It happened near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman, later identified as Alina Duwyenie, who had "an apparent gunshot wound to her left eye," according to Larney's court documents.

Investigators determined that Larney, 22, lives in the apartment with his brother and that Duwyenie often stayed the night.

Police say Larney's brother was home at the time of the shooting.

"He stated he heard a loud noise and the defendant yelling the victims (sic) name," the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement. "The witness ran into the room and found the defendant sitting next to the victim holding her head where she was injured. The witness saw a handgun lying on a couch in the room."

Larney admitted that the gun is his, explaining to police that he bought it about a month ago.

"The defendant stated he bought it for protection and was concerned people were following him," according to court paperwork.

Investigators said Larney told them he had "loaded the gun which chambered a live round" after hearing a noise outside.

"The defendant said he and Duwyenie, also 22, went to sleep and he left the unsecured gun on the couch in his bedroom," the probable cause for arrested statement reads.

According to police, Larney said the gun accidentally went off when he threw it across the couch to another cushion.

"He then changed his story and said he was sitting in front of the victim on the couch, picked up the handgun, and was attempting to unload and clear a live round from the gun when it fired and struck the victim," according to his court documents.

Investigators said he changed his story yet again.

"The defendant's final account was that he was jealous and upset at the victim for what she was wearing and was expressing to her when he picked up the gun and started waving it around, ultimately pointing it at her while his finger was on the trigger," the arresting officer wrote.

According to investigators, this was not the first time he had pointed the loaded gun at Duwyenie.

Police said Larney also admitted he had "thought about shooting the victim in the past" and "that he thought about shooting the victim as the gun went off."

Investigators said Larney told them "there were previous unreported DV [domestic violence] incidents where he was the suspect."

An investigation is underway.

In the meantime, a judge set a $750,000 secured appearance bond for Larney. If he posts, he will be subject to supervision by Pretrial Services, including electronic monitoring. He also will be under house arrest.

Larney is due back in court for a status conference on May 21 and then for a preliminary hearing on May 23.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.