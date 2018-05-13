Firefighters use quarter-mile of hose to battle mobile home fire in Phoenix

The mobile home was destroyed but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The location of a mobile home made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called out to a mobile home park near 63rd Avenue on Van Buren Street.

When they got there, they saw smoke and flames coming from the windows and doors of the single-wide home, according to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

There wasn't a fire hydrant close to the home so crews used the 500 gallons of water they carry in the truck's tank to initially fight the fire, Van Hook said.

Crews then used more than a quarter-mile of hose to get water from the closest hydrant. Van Buren was closed where the hose crossed the road, Van Hook said.

The mobile home was destroyed but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

Van Hook said the home was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

