PD: Woman flees after crashing car in Phoenix

Part of the car was on fire but was put out with a garden hose. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman crashed into an RV gate in Phoenix and ran off, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young woman ran off after nearly slamming into a home in Phoenix on Sunday.

It happened near 23rd Avenue on Dahlia Drive, which is north of Cactus Road.

Rosa Larkin said she thought a neighbor's moving truck had fallen over but when she went to check the thermostat outside, her neighbors said her house was on fire. She saw a car had smashed into her RV gate and the underneath part of the car was on fire. She said she put it out with a garden hose.

"They run through a fence, my bushes and an RV gate to land there so they were going a pretty good clip when they turned, made a left turn and lost control," Larkin said.

No one was hurt.

She says a young woman was driving and she ran away. But Larkin believes police will find her pretty quick.

"She left her purse, her cellphone, her keys, everything in the car so they know who it is," Larkin said.

"If you're going to do something like this, at least take your ID with you, right?" she joked.

Police said they haven't found the driver yet.

An investigation is underway.

