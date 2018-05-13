Viewpoint Fire north of Prescott Valley now 100% contained

The flames destroyed two homes, 12 buildings, four RV travel trailers and six vehicles, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Viewpoint Fire that sparked near Prescott Valley last week is now 100 percent contained.

The Arizona State Forestry Department made the announcement Tuesday.

The flames destroyed two homes, 12 buildings, four RV travel trailers and six vehicles, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Friday about 9 miles south of Chino Valley. Dry brush and windy conditions helped fuel the flames as it grew quickly.

In all, the fire burned more than 5,600 acres.

Fire investigators say the fire was human-caused and it is still under investigation.

Call the #ViewpointFire 100% contained, controlled and out. Thx to all of our cooperating agencies who worked so hard to help us get this fire stopped and wrapped up so quickly. #YavapaiCounty #AZStateFire #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/EEuZmkblz1 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 15, 2018

Before and after pictures of the Holgate family property, where they were living in 3 trailers while building a brand new home. They say they worked hard to save money for years to make their dream home come true. Now heartbroken, left with nothing. #ViewpointFire #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Isjx9qgzfQ — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) May 14, 2018

