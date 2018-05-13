Viewpoint Fire north of Prescott Valley now 100% contained

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Viewpoint Fire that sparked near Prescott Valley last week is now 100 percent contained.

The Arizona State Forestry Department made the announcement Tuesday.

The flames destroyed two homes, 12 buildings, four RV travel trailers and six vehicles, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Friday about 9 miles south of Chino Valley. Dry brush and windy conditions helped fuel the flames as it grew quickly.

In all, the fire burned more than 5,600 acres.

Fire investigators say the fire was human-caused and it is still under investigation.

