Phoenix man sentenced in 2013 stabbing death of a co-worker

A 27-year-old man convicted in the 2013 fatal stabbing of a co-worker at a Phoenix restaurant has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Judge Peter Reinstein of Maricopa County Superior Court sentenced Javier Alonzo Romero on Friday in the killing of 26-year-old Miguel "Mike" Hernandez.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Employee stabbed to death at Tilted Kilt in downtown Phoenix]

At trial, Romero claimed insanity as a defense. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

[READ MORE: Suspect in Phoenix restaurant stabbing pleads not guilty]

Workers at the restaurant said Romero attacked a Hernandez with a knife while the two men were unloading a delivery. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Romero attacking Hernandez from behind.

[RELATED: Phoenix man convicted in 2013 stabbing death of a co-worker]

Hernandez died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Romero was hospitalized with self-inflicted cuts to his arm and he struggled to take a gun from a policeman.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.