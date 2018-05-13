Phoenix flower shop prepares for Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day 2018 and across the Valley, flower shops like Cactus Flower are ready for the influx of last minute shoppers.

"We are ready for them to come in and we have just about anything they can think of," said Eric Luoma of Cactus Flower.

Since 1972, the local florist has been dressing up bouquets that make Mother's Day a special day.

"What I like about Mother's Day compared to other holidays, is that Mother's Day doesn't come along with the stress that holidays like Christmas does," said Luoma.

In this day of globalization, flowers like peonies come from countries such as Ecuador, Colombia, New Zealand and Italy.

"The bouquet we made today is truly a melting pot," said Luoma.

The store in Scottsdale had two cooled trailers at 30 degrees storing hundreds of flowers for moms across the valley.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.