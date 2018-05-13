Phoenix PD: Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver

Phoenix police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a suspected impaired driver late Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, officers responded to the crash near 43rd and Missouri avenues at about 10 p.m.

Lewis said officers determined that a 52-year-old man was crossing 43rd Avenue mid-block when he was struck by a Nissan SUV that was traveling southbound.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The pedestrian was later identified as 52-year-old old Martin Jones.

Lewis said the driver remained on scene and was processed for DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

