Jaime's Local Love: Scottsdale gelato shop brings Italian recipes and history to AZ

When local restaurateur Stefano Fabbri moved to the United States from Italy, he had dreams of opening a gelateria. Instead, he opened a pizzeria called Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana with three successful locations.

Fabbri finally realized his gelato dreams by opening Luna Gelateria in Scottsdale. Fabbri's love of the Italian ice cream runs in the family.

It was back in 1969, that Fabbri’s father, Amadeo Fabbri, opened the very first Luna Gelateria and Caffetteria in Italy to honor the United States for man’s first steps on the moon that same year. Luna means "moon" in Italian.

Fabbri grew up in this pizzeria, bar and gelateria, and he later went to school for making gelato at Carpigiani Gelato University.

When he was ready to open his Scottsdale location, Fabbri called in the help of his consultant and longtime friend Tyler George--a master gelato chef and the co-creator of one of the highest grossing gelaterias in the United States.

Luna Gelateria uses Arizona's family owned Danzeisen Dairy for the best milk for its gelato. Fabbri imports ingredients from Italy and makes everything from scratch. No mix-ins or powders here!

He even imported the Frigomat GX8 from Italy-- the very first in Arizona. The GX8 is a batch freezer display that makes gelato right in front of the customers and churns all day so that it never crystallizes and creates an “always fresh” consistency.

Along with gelato, Luna also serves paninis, salads, soups, and more. By combining his expertise, passion and family history, Stefano Fabbri is carrying on the legacy of the very first Luna Gelateria right here in Arizona.

Luna Gelateria

(480) 907-5202

8977 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Facebook: LunaGelateria

Instagram: lunagelateria

