Police: Woman dead, man wounded in Phoenix double shooting

Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead at a home in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road just before 8 a.m.

According to Lewis, police received a call from a 31-year-old man stating that he had been shot by his wife and that he had also shot her.

Phoenix Police arrived and located the man with a non-life-threatening injury and his 37-year-old wife inside the home.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police confirmed Monday that two children were at the home during the incident.

Lewis said investigators believe this began with a domestic violence dispute and there are no other suspects involved or outstanding.

Arizona's Family talked with neighbors who were brought to tears after hearing about what happened.

“I just really feel sorry for the family. Just like hearing that and just knowing that someone got shot, it just never stops and it won't stop," said neighbor Jessica Garcia.d

"Terrible, just terrible, there so much of that these days, it's just terrible,” said neighbor Mike Hokkala.

Neighbors say they’re saddened at this loss that hit so close to home.

"It's terrible, man, poor kids, what they went through, now they don't have their mother, it's terrible," said Hokkala.

Breaking down in tears, Garcia said, “I just feel so bad. I feel so sad because no one should ever go through that and you don't know when your last day is."

