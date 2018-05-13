Cooler than normal temperatures for Mother's Day

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's going to be a beautiful Mother's Day with bright sunshine, lighter winds and cooler than normal afternoon temperatures.

A trough of low pressure spinning north of Arizona will keep daytime highs a couple of degrees below normal through Monday.

By Tuesday, high pressure builds in, and highs rise through Thursday before another low pressure system kicks up winds and drops temperatures again Thursday into Friday.

No rain is expected over the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 90 Sunday, 93 Monday, and the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through next Saturday.

