DPS: Suspect in Loop 101 pursuit head-butted one trooper, spat on another

Investigators say the man who led them on a pursuit that passed through many Valley cities Sunday morning was violent when Department of Public Safety troopers finally took him into custody.

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jonas Matthew Madau.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tempe police got a call from a person who saw a possible drunk driver.

The caller told police that a vehicle was driving with a flat tire.

Tempe officers attempted to stop the vehicle near the area of Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

The car left the area at normal speeds, according to the Tempe Police Department.

DPS troopers were alerted to the situation just before 4 a.m. and tried to assist. They followed Madau throughout the Valley, trying several times along the way to stop him.

Troopers "saw the vehicle make numerous unsafe lane changes and straddle the lane lines over a period of several miles," according to Madau's court paperwork.

At one point, Madau "drove wrong way several times at speeds up to 90 MPH," on Scottsdale Road, the probable cause for arrest statement reads.

[PDF: Jonas Madau's court paperwork]

Madau traveled into Mesa back through Tempe, all the way up to Peoria, into Glendale and back to Scottsdale, Tempe police said.

Madau then lost control of his vehicle near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads.

DPS troopers then chased Madau on foot and took him into custody after one of them deployed a Taser.

By the time Madau was in cuffs, it was after 5 a.m.; more than 90 minutes had gone by since the initial report.

Although he was in custody, Madau was not cooperative, according to troopers.

"[Trooper] Green saw that Madau was sweating profusely, he was screaming profanities, and was not compliant while receiving medical treatment," according to Madau's court documents. "While being transported, Madau began screaming and kicking the door in green's [sic] patrol vehicle."

When troopers stopped restrain Madau's legs, he spat on one of them, explains the probable cause statement. At that point, troopers applied for and were granted a warrant for Madau's blood.

According to court documents, it was as troopers were putting Madau back into the patrol vehicle that he head-butted one of them.

Madau now faces a variety of charges, including felony flight from law enforcement, aggravated assault on an officer, endangerment, DUI and reckless driving. It's not clear if Madau has any previous DUI offenses on his record.

A judge set a secured appearance bond of $5,000. Madau is due back in court on May 21 for a status conference and then again on May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

L-101 Pima northbound at Pima Rd/90th St: The left lanes are now open. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/LEqxCY0B56 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2018

L-101 Pima northbound at Pima Rd/90th St: Traffic is stopped because of police activity. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Ue0ICmJ0sx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.