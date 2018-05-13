City of Phoenix offers free self-defense classes for those with disabilities

Would you know what to do if someone attacked you?

The City of Phoenix offers free self-defense classes at least twice a month at different Phoenix locations to show you how to defend yourself.

Instructor Jui Chiu teaches the "Don't Be a Victim!" classes.

His goal is to empower students, including wheelchair users and people with disabilities.

"A lot of times people don’t know how to protect themselves, because they’re scared," said Chiu. "But if they have the knowledge and skills, they’re able to stand their own ground."

The next class for non-wheelchair users is Saturday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Library.

To register and see more class schedules, visit https://www.phoenix.gov/defense.

