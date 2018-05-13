City of Phoenix offers free self-defense classes for those with disabilities

Posted: Updated:
(Source:City of Phoenix) (Source:City of Phoenix)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Would you know what to do if someone attacked you?

The City of Phoenix offers free self-defense classes at least twice a month at different Phoenix locations to show you how to defend yourself.

Instructor Jui Chiu teaches the "Don't Be a Victim!" classes.

His goal is to empower students, including wheelchair users and people with disabilities.

"A lot of times people don’t know how to protect themselves, because they’re scared," said Chiu. "But if they have the knowledge and skills, they’re able to stand their own ground."

The next class for non-wheelchair users is Saturday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Library.

To register and see more class schedules, visit https://www.phoenix.gov/defense.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Maria HechanovaMaria’s last name is pronounced HETCH-UH-NO-VAH. She joined the 3TV/CBS 5 News team in July 2017, but is no stranger to Arizona.

Click to learn more about Maria.

Maria Hechanova

Prior to moving to Phoenix, she spent four years in Tucson reporting for KOLD News 13 and KMSB FOX 11 covering wildfires, VA transportation issues, and Southern Arizona's largest school district.

Before that, she worked for WLNS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Lansing, Michigan where she learned a lot about the auto industry and almost never took off her parka.

Maria also reported in Yuma where she had the incredible opportunity to fly with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and cover countless military homecomings.

She got her start at KPHO in 2008 as a college intern and is happy to be back and working with professionals who helped shape her career.

Shortly after college, Maria landed an internship with the TODAY Show in New York City thanks to the help of the Asian American Journalists Association.

She graduated from Northern Arizona University where she was also a member of the women's swimming and diving team.

Maria grew up in the Valley and went to Ironwood High School in Glendale.

When not reporting the news, she’s hunting for the best carne asada tacos or bowl of pho, swimming laps, or hanging out with her USMC veteran husband and rescued Shih Tzu.

In addition to Facebook and Twitter, you also can find Maria at @MariaHechanovaTV on Instagram.

Hide bio