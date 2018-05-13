Two people shot in road rage incident near Casa Grande

Two people were shot in a road rage incident near Casa Grande on Saturday.

At around 5:30 p.m., DPS troopers were called to investigate a possible shooting.

Shots had been reported along eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 175.

Upon arrival, troopers found both the driver and passenger of a sedan with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses helped troopers locate the two suspects, who were later arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

REMINDER: Traffic is extremely slow in both directions of I-10 at Casa Blanca Road. This is due to a police matter. pic.twitter.com/4xqiw1Ed83 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2018

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed for a police matter at MP 175 west of SR 587. There's no estimated reopening time. Motorists can detour around the crash by taking SR 347 SB through Maricopa to SR 84 SB. They can then take SR 84 SB to I-8 EB through Casa Grande to re-enter I-10. pic.twitter.com/X3I5OHa8oH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2018

