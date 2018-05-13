Two people shot in road rage incident near Casa Grande

Two people were shot in a road rage incident near Casa Grande on Saturday.

At around 5:30 p.m., DPS troopers were called to investigate a possible shooting.

Shots had been reported along eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 175.

Upon arrival, troopers found both the driver and passenger of a sedan with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses helped troopers locate the two suspects, who were later arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

