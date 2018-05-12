This year's Stamp Out Hunger delivers big results

This year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is being called a big success.

By 6:45 p.m. Saturday, (and with more food still rolling in!) St. Mary's Food Bank was already approaching the 400,000-pound mark in donated food from this year's drive.

With good weather and great awareness this year, St. Mary's is expected to beat last year's numbers by more than 40 percent. It is much needed after emergencies ranging from the school shutdowns to the Tinder Fire in northern Arizona took a large bite out of the food bank's supplies for the summer.

St. Mary's wanted to say thank you to everyone who donated this year.

If you forgot about it and still want to donate, your letter carrier will accept donations left at the mailbox on MONDAY, MAY 14 ONLY.

Donations can also be made Monday at your local post office.

Thank you to the National Association of Letter Carriers Phoenix Branch 576 for helping families in need. They went door-to-door all day collecting food donations for their annual #StampOutHunger Food Drive. @StMarysFoodBank pic.twitter.com/Kjt8HyMJW1 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) May 13, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.