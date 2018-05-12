2 men suffer critical injuries in head-on collision in Tempe

Two men were critically injured in a head-on collision in Tempe Saturday.

The two cars crashed into each other near the intersection of Southern and College.

There were three patients total in the two cars, all of them adult males.

Two men suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

One of them had to be extricated from the crash using the jaws of life.

A third man suffered minor injuries.

Southern Avenue was shut down in both directions in the area.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash, and it's not clear if impairment may have been involved.

