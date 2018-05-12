The Molar Manicure? Nailed it!

This may be the most bizarre thing we've seen in a long time.

Just call it the Molar Manicure.

A Russian nail artist, called Nail Sunny, has created a manicure with nails that look like teeth.

Well, she nails it! The look is disturbingly realistic.

Chomping at the bit to know how this is done?

The nail artist uses her skills.. and a brush... to mold the acrylic into the desired 3D shapes.

On one nail, it appears the artist even added black polish to give the look of a cavity.

When you talk about polishing these teeth, it takes on a whole new meaning.

You can check on Nail Sunny's other creative nail art looks on Instagram.

You'll find manicures using tiny dolls, McDonald's logos, birthday candles, and even miniature shish kebabs.

