Phoenix PD searching for suspect in Subway robbery

Phoenix police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed a Subway restaurant back in February.

Police say the suspect ordered a sandwich at a Subway near 16th Street and Thomas Road at about 9 a.m.

As the employee rang up the order, police say the suspect threw a bank bag on the counter and demanded money.

He did not show any weapons and was last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 30-35 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 250-280 pounds and was last seen wearing a red or orange long sleeve black shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

Help catch suspect who grabs cash and runs from 16th St. and Thomas Subway on Feb. 17th in Phoenix. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/VX8Zpg5q8A — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) May 9, 2018

