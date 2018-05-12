Phoenix PD searching for suspect in Subway robbery

Phoenix police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed a Subway restaurant back in February.

Police say the suspect ordered a sandwich at a Subway near 16th Street and Thomas Road at about 9 a.m. 

As the employee rang up the order, police say the suspect threw a bank bag on the counter and demanded money.

He did not show any weapons and was last seen fleeing on foot. 

The suspect is described as a white male, about 30-35 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 250-280 pounds and was last seen wearing a red or orange long sleeve black shirt and a black baseball cap. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO. 

