PD: Woman pretends to have gun, robs Phoenix beauty store

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say pretended to have a gun and robbed a beauty store last month.

Police say the suspect walked into a Sally Beauty Supply store near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 11 a.m. on April 12 and waited for the cashier to open the cash register for another customer.

When the register was open, the suspect went behind the counter with her hand under her shirt, simulating a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

She then fled on foot with the cash in hand.

Police say the suspect is described as a white woman with short, spiky black hair about 24-34 years old. She is estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing sunglasses, a green shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

