Small house fire extinguished in Phoenix

Phoenix fire crews extinguished a small house fire early Saturday morning. 

Phoenix Fire Department said the fire began in a bedroom at a home near 22nd and Campbell avenues. All four people in the home were able to make it out safely.

When firefighters arrived, there was a large amount of fire initially, but they were able to extinguish it before it spread to a nearby home.

Phoenix FD said no injuries were reported. 

The fire is under investigation.

