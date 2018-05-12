Small house fire extinguished in Phoenix

Phoenix fire crews extinguished a small house fire early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department said the fire began in a bedroom at a home near 22nd and Campbell avenues. All four people in the home were able to make it out safely.

When firefighters arrived, there was a large amount of fire initially, but they were able to extinguish it before it spread to a nearby home.

Phoenix FD said no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

