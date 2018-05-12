Fire threat high in the mountains, but cooler temps move in

Breezy to windy conditions continue statewide, but cooler daytime highs are expected this weekend.

A trough of low pressure meandering north of the state is the driving force behind southwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph in the high country and 20 to 30 mph in the Valley. Red Flag Warnings are in effect again Saturday across eastern Arizona, or basically east of the Valley. During this time, there is a very high fire danger.

Winds ease up in the Valley Saturday afternoon and Sunday in the high country, then they become even weaker on Monday as the weather system moves northeast away from the area and high pressure builds back into the region.

Some mid-level moisture may help spawn a few high based thunderstorms this weekend across northwestern Arizona, otherwise the state will remain dry for the short term and extended forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than average this weekend, and warmer than normal next week.

In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 90 Saturday, 91 Sunday, the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, and around 100 Wednesday through Thursday. The average high for this time of the year is 94. Morning lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

