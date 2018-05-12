WWE's Bella Twins return to Phoenix for pop-up shop

The Valley has gotten a little 'twin magic' this weekend and it's all thanks to WWE's own "The Bella Twins."

Scottsdale natives Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have opened their first-ever pop-up shop for Birdiebee, the twins' signature line of apparel, intimates, activewear and accessories.

The Bella Twins' pop-up shop is located in The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Road. It will be open throughout the month of May.

Fans had the opportunity to meet the twins as they held a special meet and greet Saturday afternoon.

In addition to their work in the WWE, The Bella Twins also star in E! Network's hit reality TV series "Total Divas" and their spinoff series called "Total Bellas," which will air its third season starting on May 20.

The Bella Twins also have a popular YouTube channel, which has more than 1 million subscribers.

According to the company's website, Birdiebee is a brand focused on empowering women. They hope to share their story as to inspire young women to be independent and strong.

For more information about Birdiebee, click here. For updates on Birdiebee's pop-up shop, visit Desert Ridge Marketplace's Facebook page.

