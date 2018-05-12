ASU students compete in urban search and rescue drone competition

Representatives from the Department of Defense and FEMA watched students from Arizona State University compete in a two-day drone fly-off competition that’s designed to help refine the next era of urban search-and-rescue technology.

Teams of students spent months designing and refining their drone systems, then put them to the test Thursday and Friday inside a gym on campus.

Organizers spent several days converting the gym into a simulated disaster zone complete with partially collapsed buildings, a makeshift sewer system, power lines, wind gusts and debris.

Students were tasked with finding 11 “victims” – mannequins that were hidden under tarps or foam rubble.

“Going into a rescue situation, you don’t know what you’re getting into,” said Michael Gonzales, the student drone pilot of Team Swift Falcon. “That was probably the hardest [part] because I didn't know how close the quarters were going to be. How much room I had for the quad.”

Several of the mannequins had heating pads lodged inside them to simulate body heat. Students needed to scan the mannequins with sensors to determine which were still “alive.”

Each team of students got $3,000 to outfit their drones with cameras, Lidar, and other technology.

The tricky part, said student Dangli Yang, was getting all the different sensors to work together.

“A lot of the capabilities here have drawn a lot of interest from the evaluating crew,” said Lloyd Brown of the ASU Research Enterprise (ASURE).

ASURE plans to make the fly-off an annual event to demonstrate the aerial innovation at ASU.

