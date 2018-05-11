Remembering Christine Mustafa one year after her disappearance

Christine Mustafa mysteriously disappeared one year ago this week.

The north Phoenix mother was last seen leaving her job at Walgreens, and now her boyfriend sits behind bars charged with her murder.

Friends and family held a vigil Friday night and released butterflies to honor her memory.

Mustafa's sister, Linda Donaldson, said it breaks her heart that her daughters have to spend a second Mother's Day without her.

"She would give you the shirt off her back,” says Donaldson. “Christine was caring she was living, humble, just an amazing person."

Those who were close to her still have so many questions a year after her disappearance.

“You don’t just leave your 8-month-old baby, your car, your keys, your phone, you just don't do that,” says friend Diane Stand.

Mustafa's remains still haven't been found, and not for a lack of trying. Detectives spent three months searching a landfill near Buckeye. Even without Mustafa's body, her then-boyfriend Robert Interval, is going to be tried for her murder.

The Mustafa family is also fighting for custody of the couple's young daughter. They say gatherings like these give them hope to keep fighting.

“Just to continue to be strong, prayers, what can we do at this point." says Donaldson. "Just wait and hope and pray that justice is served."

