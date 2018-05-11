Wife of Circle K customer shot and killed in Phoenix wants answers

Karolyne Hernandez is overwhelmed, shocked and saddened by her husband's death. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young Phoenix mother is struggling to accept that her husband Efren Hernandez, 24, will never come home.

Hernandez worked for a local installation company. His boss told AZ Family he stopped by the Circle K on 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road Wednesday morning for a quick break and a soda.

However, he didn’t make it out alive.

Phoenix police shot the man accused of killing him.

Right now, the 52-year-old suspect is in the hospital recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

On Friday, Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said “preliminary information indicates that the suspect displayed behaviors consistent with a mental crisis.”

Karolyne Hernandez is overwhelmed, shocked and saddened by her husband's death. She said they were texting that morning, but didn't mention anything was wrong.

"I was texting him when it happened. He just stopped replying, but I thought he was just working."

She doesn't think the suspect and Efren knew each other and wants more answers to why this happened.

Detectives are still investigating the motive.

The couple met in high school. They’ve been married since 2013 and have two young daughters together, ages 5 and 7. She described him as a loving father and hard worker.

“My girls will never have their father back,” she said. “He was my best friend."

“We were young when we got pregnant and he was always there and responsible," she said. "He worked a full time job while going to high school and exhausted himself and never complained.”

Right now, she's unemployed and doesn't know how she's going to give him a proper funeral.

Efren's boss created this YouCaring account to help raise money to help his family give him a proper burial.

