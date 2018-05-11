Josh Rosen hits practice field for the first time

Josh Rosen practiced with the Cardinals for the first time on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The town is talking about the potential Cardinals quarterback of the future.

On Friday morning, rookie Josh Rosen hit the practice field for the first time at Cardinals Rookie Camp.

"I thought it went well. Nice to get out there after a long draft process" said the No. 10 overall pick from UCLA.

"Even if I don't know what's going on, I want to act like I know what's going on and instill confidence.

Rosen's confidence has him as one of the most talked about stories in Arizona Sports. After being drafted, Rosen said the nine teams that didn't draft him made mistakes. He changed his tune when introduced to Cardinals media, saying only three teams did that drafted quarterbacks. Rosen got off to a shaky start at his first practice but settled in.

"I think you could tell right now he had the jitters early on, but he's so confident and you could see that as he went on with practice," said Steve Wilks, first-year Cardinals coach. "I think he'll be fine. He's wired a little different and I like that."

Wilks has said that he will play the best 11 players. Rosen right now is slated to back up Sam Bradford, who has told the rookie that he will be an open book to him.

"I think it speaks to him as a person and how willing he is to embrace the competition also the team aspect," said Rosen "If at least for a year, that's the best way to do that is to have Sam start then so be it and I'm going to push him every single day and likewise he would do the same for me."

The Cardinals rookies are on the field through Sunday and the veterans return to work on Tuesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.