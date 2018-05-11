Dirty Dining May 11: Bug spray, food kept past discard date among violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Baja Joe’s

1927 N. Gilbert Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw pork ribs stored above cooked noodles

Ant and roach spray in an office

Kimmyz Bar and Grill

5930 W. Greenway Road

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Black build-up inside ice machine

Cook handling deli meats with bare hands

Super Carniceria Don Filo’s

1533 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Beef stew with no date mark

Food not kept at proper temperature

Asiana Market

1135 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Dirty dishes blocking access to a hand wash sink

Cooked pork kept past discard date

YZ’s Karaoke Café

1350 S. Longmore Street

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Food debris on a deli slicer

First Aid Kit above a food prep area.

Ice scoop stored on top of lighter fluid

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Someburros

101 E. Baseline Road

Tempe

85283

Teriyaki Kitchen

2028 W. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

85202

McDonalds

1532 N. 51st Avenue

Phoenix

85043

The Chuckbox

202 E. University Drive

Tempe

85281

Chili’s Grill & Bar

7717 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Tonto Bar and Grill

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd.

Cave Creek

85331

