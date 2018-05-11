Dirty Dining May 11: Bug spray, food kept past discard date among violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Baja Joe’s
1927 N. Gilbert Road
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
Raw pork ribs stored above cooked noodles
Ant and roach spray in an office

Kimmyz Bar and Grill
5930 W. Greenway Road
Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:
Black build-up inside ice machine
Cook handling deli meats with bare hands

Super Carniceria Don Filo’s
1533 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
Beef stew with no date mark
Food not kept at proper temperature

Asiana Market
1135 S. Dobson Road
Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:
Dirty dishes blocking access to a hand wash sink
Cooked pork kept past discard date

YZ’s Karaoke Café
1350 S. Longmore Street
Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:
Food debris on a deli slicer
First Aid Kit above a food prep area.
Ice scoop stored on top of lighter fluid

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Someburros
101 E. Baseline Road
Tempe
85283

Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W. Guadalupe Road
Mesa
85202

McDonalds
1532 N. 51st Avenue
Phoenix
85043

The Chuckbox
202 E. University Drive
Tempe
85281

Chili’s Grill & Bar
7717 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Tonto Bar and Grill
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd.
Cave Creek
85331

