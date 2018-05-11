Young Arizona mother juggling college and kids with unique program

"Year Up Arizona provides an opportunity for young adults 18 to 24 access meaningful careers and education,” explains Cece Bustoz, site director at Year Up Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Odette Mimila thought her chance at a college education was over when she found out she was pregnant a few years ago. But a program called "Year Up Arizona" is making her dream to own a business someday a reality.

"Year Up Arizona provides an opportunity for young adults 18 to 24 access meaningful careers and education,” explains Cece Bustoz, site director at Year Up Arizona.

It's a one-year intensive training program that gives low-income young adults professional training in six different disciplines, while offering financial support. Students spend the first six months of this program in classes and after that they get real-life experience.

"During the second six months of the program they enter into a paid internship with one of the corporate partners that we have established here in the Phoenix area,” says Bustoz.

Mimila, who is a DACA student, says now that she is a mother it's even more important for her to finish her education.

"Highering my education will give her something to follow and give her the motivation to strive for something better and always try to hopefully surpass my accomplishments," says Mimila.

If you’d like more information the Year Up Arizona program, visit www.yearup.org.

