'Bug Hot Zones' show where Phoenix-area insects appear most

They're creepy, crawly and downright disgusting.

Living in Arizona means dealing with an assortment of insects.

"It's almost like living in the Amazon," said Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination. "The Amazon never gets cold, so life cycles never really stop. Arizona is the exact same way except for drier insects like crickets, scorpions, termites."

Boyle mapped out some bug "hot zones" across the Valley based on zip code. These are places where they've seen a high number of specific pest problems.

According to Boyle, scorpions are all over, but seem to pop up most on the outer edges of the Valley where there's a lot of new home construction.

Scorpion "Hot zones" include:

85383 in Peoria.

85207 in Mesa.

85338 in Goodyear.

85268 in Fountain Hills.

Bed Bugs "Hot zones" include ares of Tempe where there is a lot of student housing.

85281 in Tempe.

85282 in Tempe.

Mosquitos "Hot zones" include:

85029 in Phoenix

85027 in Phoenix.

Roof Rats "Hot zones" include older neighborhoods with lots of orange trees.

85018 in Phoenix.

85251 in Scottsdale.

Cockroach "Hot zones" include."

85017 in Phoenix.

85008 in Phoenix.

Boyle said other annoying insects like termites, bees and ants are everywhere, and don't seem to have a specific place where they like to hang out.

