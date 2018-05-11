Owl hit by car near Tucson found, taken to rescue center

Arizona wildlife officials say an injured owl that latched onto a woman in her car before flying off has been found.

Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Hart says agency workers putting up fencing for wildlife near Tucson when they spotted the owl Tuesday.

The bird had an injured left eye but was flapping its wings.

Hart says the owl is now at the Tucson Wildlife Center.

He says they determined it is the same owl that a woman accidentally hit with her car Monday. The woman put the owl in her car to ferry it to safety when it put its talons into the steering wheel and the woman’s sleeve.

Hart says the owl will become an educational bird if it’s not suitable for re-release.

