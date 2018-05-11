Body found in west Phoenix canal

A team of Phoenix firefighters is working to recover a body from the canal at 95th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Crews were called out to that location for a water rescue twice Friday.

The first time, the caller left before firefighters arrived and crews did not find anybody in the water.

They found the body when they were called out again by bystanders who saw the person underwater.

[MAP: 95th Avenue and McDowell Road]

“At this time the gender and age of the body is unknown however crews do believe that based on the size of the body that it is a deceased adult,” Capt. Larry Subervi of the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email to media outlets.

It’s also not clear how the person came to be in the canal or how long he or she was in the water.

About 15 firefighters are involved in the body recovery operation.

